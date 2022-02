Surprise, surprise! The Texas Rangers were reportedly in on free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman prior to the MLB lockout. Previously, reports had indicated that if the Texas Rangers were going to upgrade from Nathaniel Lowe at first base, it would likely be trading for Matt Olson. That would require the team to surrender prospect capital, and a lot of it, to the division rival Oakland A’s. From all accounts, the Rangers still seem to be strongly considering this move, and Olson is the type of player who would be worth the cost.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO