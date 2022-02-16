ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dragged by car after thief steals purse at Walmart

By Mye Owens, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man robbed a woman at a Nashville Walmart, dragging her with his car after she refused to let go of her purse.

The Metro Nashville Police were called to the store around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after Kristina Calvin had just finished shopping. Calvin had purchased two carts’ worth of items, and was loading them into her trunk when she noticed a strange hand reaching into one of her her carts.

“I turned around to get another bag of groceries and just saw a hand reach into my cart and grab my purse, and I looked up and it was a man running,” said Calvin.

Calvin, however, refused to let the purse go without a fight, holding onto her bag while the suspect attempted to jump in his minivan, which was parked a couple of spaces down.

“He pushed me and said, ‘Get away from me woman,’ and then that’s when my response was, ‘Well just give me my phone. You can have everything else just please give me my phone,'” said Calvin, who explained that she wanted her phone because she didn’t want to lose the photos she had taken of her children.

The two went back and forth, struggling over the purse. Calvin told WKRN the suspect even put his car in reverse in an attempt to shake her off, but Calvin held on, trying to draw attention of any bystanders by screaming and honking the suspect’s car horn.

Calvin continued to hold on as the suspect drove away, but eventually fell to the ground.

“I had road rash from the top of my thigh down to my right leg,” explained Calvin. “Everyone tells you it’s like fight or flight instincts or something happens, and I guess my instincts were to fight.”

Calvin walked away with a swollen ankle, which will be evaluated later this week by a doctor. Using a location app on her phone, Calvin’s husband was also able to find her device, which the robber had apparently ditched in a parking lot about 10 minutes from the Walmart.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, it doesn’t matter if it’s a beautiful day, you can be taken advantage of when you least expect it, so make sure you are always watching your surroundings,” said Calvin.

The suspect is described as a white or possibly Hispanic man, approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. He wore gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, a dark-colored beanie and a blue facemask. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Dodge Caravan, possibly a 2010 model with front passenger-side damage.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the crime to to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

UPDATE: Preschool student helps police locate missing Marshallese man with Alzheimer’s disease

UPDATE: According to a tweet from Fayetteville police, Joab has been found thanks to the help of a preschool student. Fayetteville police say the student saw Joab walking through the woods during his recess at school. When police searched the woods, they were able to find Joab. The Fayetteville Police Department has inactivated the silver […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways reopened early Thursday, 24 hours after a commercial building was destroyed when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. An investigation into what happened continued Thursday. Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker driving east on Sunrise Highway at […]
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Finding a Family: AR Foster kids & teens are getting adopted

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — More and more foster kids are finding families in Arkansas and that progress looks to continue with an organization that’s expanded to Northwest Arkansas to help facilitate adoptions. After remaining stagnant for months, the number of Arkansas foster kids waiting for a permanent home recently dropped from 349 to 298. “We […]
ARKANSAS STATE
