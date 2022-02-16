Scattered Showers Today, Slight Chance Of Severe Storms Overnight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect things to stay quiet for the most part during the day today as the bulk of the incoming shower and storm activity with our next cold front remains off to the north and west. We’ll see partly cloudy skies prevail area-wide as we rise up to the upper 70s for highs during the afternoon hours. A few showers cannot be ruled out particularly across the western counties during the late afternoon, but outside of that, most should stay dry. We’ll also see winds pick up quite a bit throughout the day, increasing to 10-20 mph sustained with potential gusts up to 30 mph possible.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO