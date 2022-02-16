ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered Showers Today, Slight Chance Of Severe Storms Overnight

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe might see a little rain today, but...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for Wednesday

Another system works down from Canada for Wednesday, with some snow spilling into our region. Most of the heavy snow will stick to areas east of us. Drier weather for Thursday through Saturday, with another system arriving for Sunday and Monday. OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the teens and...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Tracking scattered showers this weekend following a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bundle up throughout the weekend as a strong cold front moved in bringing scattered showers for the weekend. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the front came in Friday afternoon in the form of rain and he’s tracking more Saturday and Sunday. Expect gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WNEM

Scattered snow showers on Valentine's Day, messy weather potential midweek

Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan, Happy Valentine's Day! Conditions are quiet starting off the week, just cold. Snow showers return this afternoon before a quiet day Tuesday. The potential also still exists for messy weather midweek, especially messier on Thursday. Valentine's Day. Although we've had some sunshine this morning, temperatures have...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Showers and storms likely tonight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect things to stay quiet for the most part during the day today as the bulk of the incoming shower and storm activity with our next cold front remains off to the north and west. We’ll see partly cloudy skies prevail area-wide as we rise up to the upper 70s for highs during the afternoon hours. A few showers cannot be ruled out particularly across the western counties during the late afternoon, but outside of that, most should stay dry. We’ll also see winds pick up quite a bit throughout the day, increasing to 10-20 mph sustained with potential gusts up to 30 mph possible.
DOTHAN, AL
KEVN

Snow Showers Are Expected Overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will begin to move into our area over the next several hours. The snow will mostly impact northeast Wyoming and the northern hills, but the rest of western South Dakota may still see some flurries throughout the night. The snow will clear out of the area by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Monday will be completely clear with highs in the 50s. Tuesday will also be sunny, but with breezy conditions. Then on Wednesday we may see a rain/snow mix across our area.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler with a chance for showers on Valentine's Day

Get ready for a big change of pace ahead in your Valentine's Day Forecast. Cooler temperatures, increasing clouds, and a slight chance for showers are all on the way for your Monday. We'll dry out early Tuesday, and have gusty north winds picking up in the wake of the wet system shifting to our southeast. Gusty winds and dry conditions will drive elevated fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry and mild conditions are ahead for the end of this work week, and start of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
breezynews.com

Scattered Damage After Severe Storms In Mississippi

A line of severe storms pushed across Mississippi Thursday, producing several tornado warnings but little damage. Some trees were blown down in the Kosciusko, Canton, Camden and Lexington areas, power line damage was reported in several locations and a home and barn in Flora caught fire after being struck by lightning. Southeast of Philadelphia in the House community, strong winds ahead of the thunderstorms damaged the roof of a home. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a lack of atmospheric instability kept the squall line from becoming more intense. The last of the tornado watches for eastern Mississippi expired at 8 pm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chance for isolated tornadoes, severe storms tomorrow

ATLANTA — There is a Level 1 threat for severe weather across north Georgia starting Thursday night. Far northwest Georgia is under a Level 2 threat of seeing severe storms. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Chief Glenn Burns said the threat will start Thursday night and last into early Friday morning as a strong cold front moves through.
ATLANTA, GA
nashvillesevereweather.com

Warm Today, Light Rain Overnight

As a cold front makes its way towards us, enjoy todays higher than normal temps. Between today and tomorrow, we will be dropping about 30 (!?!?) degrees before slowly climbing back into the higher temps next week. As this cold front passes through tonight, we might see some showers. We...
ENVIRONMENT
whopam.com

Slight risk for severe weather Thursday

A couple warm days this week will be brought to an end with a cold front packing rain and wind, and now the Storm Prediction Center has again outlined part of Western Kentucky for a slight risk of severe weather Thursday. Most of Christian, all of Trigg County and areas...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Dallas News

Windy and mild today ahead of storm chances and cold front

Active weather will be in place across North Texas over the next few days. Today will be windy and mild. The wind continues to be quite strong from the south. Gusts over 30 mph will be common today. The grass fire threat is still high to the west of DFW, but higher humidity will be help quell the threat farther east.
DALLAS, TX
nashvillesevereweather.com

Blergy Today. & About Rain/Storms Thursday. Severe? Ehhhh, maybe?

We got to talk blerg today. Blerg means no snow, no sun, temps under 40°. I issued a Blerg Watch today (conditions favorable for blerg) but not a Blerg Alert (blerg in progress) because we may see a few flakes this afternoon, the sun may show up briefly this afternoon, and some of us may actually hit 40°.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBTV

Elissia Wilson: Scattered showers today, more rain possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front slowly pushes east, temperatures will stay warm, and we’ll have to deal with a few more scattered showers as we round out this Friday. First Alert: Showers ending this evening. A colder but mostly sunny weekend. First Alert: A chance for...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy