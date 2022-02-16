Scattered Showers Today, Slight Chance Of Severe Storms Overnight

A line of severe storms pushed across Mississippi Thursday, producing several tornado warnings but little damage. Some trees were blown down in the Kosciusko, Canton, Camden and Lexington areas, power line damage was reported in several locations and a home and barn in Flora caught fire after being struck by lightning. Southeast of Philadelphia in the House community, strong winds ahead of the thunderstorms damaged the roof of a home. Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a lack of atmospheric instability kept the squall line from becoming more intense. The last of the tornado watches for eastern Mississippi expired at 8 pm.
