AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College recently announced that it has been recertified as an Achieving the Dream (ATD) Leader College of Distinction. According to a news release, this is a designation the college has had since the ATD organization created the award in 2018. The award is given to colleges that demonstrate […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO