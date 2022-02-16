ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Conservation District announces spring fish stocking sale

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GzfF_0eGJ7SJG00

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding a Fish Stocking Sale this spring. A variety of fish for ponds will be available for sale, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a NYS DEC permit in order purchase them. The Conservation District is currently taking orders for these species. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The pick-up date is Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

To get an order form, click here (on-line ordering is available) or call at (315) 252-4171, ext. 4. Hours of availability are Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Century 21 Post Realty to host third-annual winter medallian scavenger hunt

Local real estate company Century 21 Post Realty is encouraging the community of Cayuga County to participate in their third-annual winter medallion scavenger hunt, the prize for which has increased to $5,000 this year, thanks to major sponsor Century 21 Post Realty and contributing sponsors Dominic Giacona Law, Moran, Moran & Dauphin, Jason Miller of Paragon Home Loans and Ralph Rose of A Smart Choice Home Inspection.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

New program launches to combat pollution in Seneca Lake

The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association (SLPWA) is launching a program to reduce sediment, nutrients and pollution that flow into Seneca Lake. The SLPWA has formed a team of board members and volunteers to launch an initiative aimed at reducing pollutants and organic chemicals in the watershed, according to Finger Lakes Times.
ENVIRONMENT
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua to host Fire & Ice Festival this weekend

Canandaigua will host the Fire & Ice Winter Festival on Main Street this weekend. The festival will take place Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20. Activities and attractions include ice sculpting competitions, fire shows, horse-drawn wagon ride, live music, and a Siberian husky sled team, among others, according to News10 NBC.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Longtime Geneva Housing Authority CEO Tyman to retire this fall

The Geneva Housing Authority’s (GHA) longtime CEO Andy Tyman has informed the GHA Board of Directors of his plan to retire this fall. Tyman joined the GHA in 1979 and became executive director in 1987, according to Finger Lakes Times. He’s held the position ever since, and his retirement will mark an end to three and a half decades of continuous leadership.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

City of Geneva rejects sale of unused portion of Glenwood Cemetery to local developer

The City of Geneva sent a letter to a developer last week informing him that an unused portion of Glenwood Cemetery cannot be sold until advertised and put up for public bid. Dan McGowan offered to buy a four-acre piece of the cemetery for $205,000, according to Finger Lakes Times. He was informed in a letter from City Attorney Emil Bove that city property can be sold only “after advertisement for public auction or bid.”
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy