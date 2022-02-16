Cayuga County Conservation District announces spring fish stocking sale

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding a Fish Stocking Sale this spring. A variety of fish for ponds will be available for sale, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a NYS DEC permit in order purchase them. The Conservation District is currently taking orders for these species. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The pick-up date is Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

To get an order form, click here (on-line ordering is available) or call at (315) 252-4171, ext. 4. Hours of availability are Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).