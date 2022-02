Britney Spears is still reeling from the happiness of her post-conservatorship freedom — and reflecting on when things weren’t going so well. On Wednesday, the singer shared a letter she received from two members of Congress late last year as she gave fans an update on how she’s doing. (Hint: a lot better than before.) “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she wrote under the letter sent from Eric Swalwell and Charlie Crist. “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO