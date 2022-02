Charlotte Flair is without a doubt one of the greatest female pro wrestlers of all time. Yes, she’s only been in the business for 10 years, but what she has accomplished in the biz up until this point is pretty much unprecedented. She deserves her props for sure. The thing is though, the women’s division in WWE has grown a tad stagnant since she won the championship. This is why Charlotte Flair needs to lose the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO