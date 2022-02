U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker hopes the trial of accused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plotters won’t devolve into arguments over right-wing extremism. “I don’t want the trial to become a referendum on whether the trucking convoy in Ottawa is good or bad, or whether what happened on Jan. 6 is an insurrection or legitimate political discourse,” Jonker said at an in-person hearing held in the Grand Rapids federal courthouse on Friday, Feb. 18. “I want the focus to be on what happened in this case.”

