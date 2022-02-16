What the haters get wrong about the WM Phoenix Open

PACIFIC PALISADES. Calif. — It’s the ultra-rare case: a PGA Tour player who might not even have the coolest job in his own family. Cameron Young, a rookie competing on a sponsor’s exemption at this week’s Genesis Invitational, played Friday like a man blissfully unaware of Riviera’s reputation as one of the trickier venues on the PGA Tour. He bashed driver, as the youngin’s do. He picked up over three shots with his approach play and nearly four with his putting. He birdied his last four holes. It all added up to a nine-under 62 that has him at 14 under par through two rounds, a blistering stretch that you’d think would have him well clear of most of the field. Coming into this week, the lowest 36-hole score at Riviera was 11 under par, and he beat that by three.

