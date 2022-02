PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Cut loose with Pulaski High as they bring a cult classic to life and show how a small town gets down to the music. Footloose follows Ren McCormack as he moves with his mother from Chicago to a small farming town where the local government has banned dancing and rock music. Throughout the story, he leads his classmates around the law and tries to convince Reverend Shaw Moore to let students have a real senior prom.

PULASKI, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO