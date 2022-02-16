ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ted K’ filmmakers reveal uncomfortable discoveries in telling the Unabomber story

By Peter Larsen
Whittier Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a native of South Africa, actor Sharlto Copley says he had only a vague recollection of Ted Kaczynski when the opportunity to play the American domestic terrorist onscreen came his way. “When they said, ‘It’s the Unabomber,’ I wasn’t sure which one he was,” Copley says. “I thought...

www.whittierdailynews.com

punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Ted K’ Red Band Trailer: Sharlto Copley Delivers A Terrorist Manifesto As The Unabomber

I think after District 9 we all expected to see a lot more from Sharlto Copley. That never really panned out. Sure, we’ve seen him in plenty of roles, usually supporting, but he didn’t become the leading man it seemed that he would. He’s become quite good at playing weirdos and nutballs, which bodes well for his starring role in Ted K, a biopic that goes inside the mind of the infamous Unabomber.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for 'Ted K' Film Starring Sharlto Copley as Ted Kaczynski

"My motive: I want to change the world." Super LTD has debuted the full-length official trailer for the film Ted K, from filmmaker Tony Stone. This originally premiered last year at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival, and it played at Camerimage and the Stockholm Film Festival. Sharlto Copley stars as the infamous madman bomber. The film is an exploration of Ted Kaczynksi's life in Lincoln, Montana in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber. Based on Kaczynski's diaries and writings, it's a kaleidoscopic true crime journey into the life of one of America's most complex and eccentric killers. It features a tour-de-force performance by Copley who portrays the complexity of this unique outsider, raging at the forces of both the inescapable technological society that plagues him and his inner demons. Also with Drew Powell, Travis W Bruyer, and Wayne Pyle. Both trailers are superb, not only gripping but edited to make me want to watch this now.
MOVIES
Inc.com

Behind the Brand With Filmmaker Ken Burns

"Our heroes are also deeply flawed people, just like us." For Ken Burns, the pathway into filmmaking was set from the time he was 12 years old. Many young children think about what they want to be when they grow up, but for Burns, his desire to tell stories and make movies came from the powerful moment when he witnessed film offering a safe space for someone close to him to feel emotion.
MOVIES
ravallirepublic.com

'TED K': Former Helena resident produces film about the Unabomber

Matt Flanders was working for actor Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company when a script came across his desk that had a familiar ring to it. “I read it,” the former Helena resident and 1990 Capital High School graduate said. While Plan B passed on the film, Flanders, who had left the company, pursued it.
HELENA, MT
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

A Photographer’s Portrait of the Theater of the Streets

LONDON — You must look and look, and look again. Helen Levitt’s artwork seems to spring up from such an imperative. A pioneer of street photography, Levitt worked her entire life in the same few locations: the most crowded and poorest neighborhoods of New York. She ventured into those streets, searching for the theater of everyday life, from the 1930s through the 1990s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

13 Shows and Movies to Watch While You Wait for Yellowstone Season 5

If you're a Yellowstone fan, it probably doesn't surprise you to hear that Paramount Network's neo-Western drama has officially been renewed for Season 5. Taylor Sheridan's Kevin Costner-starring series is the biggest show on TV right now, proving so popular that it inspired a spin-off prequel, 1883, with another Texas-set spin-off, 6666, in the works. There's something about the show, which follows a family of Montana ranchers fighting to protect their land and way of life from outsiders (and, spoiler alert, each other), that makes people want to dig out their cowboy hats. Yeehaw indeed!
MOVIES
KXLY

Italian actress Monica Vitti dies aged 90

Monica Vitti has died at the age of 90. The award-winning actress has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Walter Veltroni, the former Mayor of Rome and a film critic, confirmed the news via a Twitter post. He wrote: “Roberto Russo, her companion in these years,...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Sheridan Press

New film tells personal story for Sheridan resident

SHERIDAN — Sheridan resident Marie Lowe can’t tell you exactly when her extended family took a backpacking trip into the Cloud Peak Wilderness. It may have been the summer of 1998. Maybe 1999. But Marie still remembers the joy and chaos of the trip with a large party...
SHERIDAN, WY
IGN

Ted K - Official Red Band Trailer

Deep in the American Rocky Mountains lived a man who sought refuge from modern society. His dark writings forewarned of a society ruled by technology. As the outside world encroached on his mountain sanctuary, he slowly became radicalized with rage. What began with small acts of sabotage, culminated with deadly bomb attacks, national media attention, and the largest manhunt in American history. Actor Sharlto Copley takes on the role of Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, in this upcoming movie, Ted K. Ted K, directed by Tony Stone, arrives in theaters and on Digital on February 18, 2022. The violence depicted in this film is based on true events and, in that case, may not be something all viewers are comfortable with.
MOVIES
treblezine.com

Blanck Mass announces soundtrack to upcoming film, Ted K

Blanck Mass has announced the release of his upcoming soundtrack to Ted K, a new Tony Stone-directed film about the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, which debuts this week in the U.S.. The soundtrack album is out March 18, digitally, and on vinyl on June 18 via Sacred Bones. In a press release, Blanck Mass’ Benjamin John Power says of the album, “I wanted it to feel like an epic.” Today he’s shared “Montana (Main Theme)”, which you can hear below.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Interviewing the producer of 'Ted K'

'Ted K' is a movie about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Angela has the chance to sit and talk with Matt Flanders, one of the film's producers, ahead of the release of the film on Feb. 18.
MOVIES
Collider

'The First Lady' Trailer Spotlights Some of the Most Powerful Women in U.S. History

Showtime has revealed the official trailer for The First Lady, an upcoming anthology series that retells the history of American leadership through the eyes of the woman in the White House. The 10-episode series will explore critical moments in American history through the eyes of some of the most prominent First Ladies, with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.
U.S. POLITICS
Smithonian

Black Dolls Tell a Story of Play—and Resistance—in America

Pleasant Company, the manufacturer behind the beloved American Girl line of fictional historical characters, debuted its first African American doll in 1993. Like her white peers, Addy Walker was accompanied by six books that told her detailed life story: A 9-year-old girl born into enslavement in North Carolina, she escapes to freedom with her mother toward the end of the Civil War and eventually settles in Philadelphia.
SOCIETY
Post-Star

'Promised Land' works to tell immigrant stories that are relatable

While it may be set in a Latin world, “Promised Land” is about other immigrant stories, too, says Christina Ochoa, who plays the daughter of a vineyard owner. “Every immigrant is different. Every story is different,” she says. “Everyone has such a different point of view and seeing that represented, where there’s no common denominator, is real diversity.”
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

New movies to stream this week: 'Ted K,' 'Here Before' and more

In "Ted K," Sharlto Copley ("District 9") delivers a mesmerizing psychological portrait of Unabomber Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, whom we first meet well after he left civilized society to establish himself in a Montana cabin without electricity or running water. This isn't a police procedural about the years-long FBI manhunt for Kaczynski, or even a standard serial-killer biopic. Rather, we watch as the reclusive protagonist's "impotent rage" at the intrusion of technology into his life slowly evolves from local vandalism to mailbomb-building violence directed at those he perceived to represent the ills of the modern world. It's hard to portray that process: the inner life of a madman. But director Tony Stone tries, at times replicating Ted's psyche on screen via dream and hallucination sequences that aren't entirely helpful. There's also a woman (Amber Rose Mason) whom Ted meets through one of his odd jobs at the local library, and some scenes with her clearly take place only inside Ted's head. Mostly, the heavy emotional lifting is done by Copley, who never tries to make the film's subject sympathetic - not exactly, anyway - only understandable. It's a tall order, but filmmaker Stone has an affinity for troubled loners, as he demonstrated in his excellent 2016 documentary "Peter and the Farm," about a sometimes suicidal, sometimes philosophical organic farmer in Vermont. R. Available on demand. Contains mature thematic elements, coarse language, some sexual dialogue and brief nudity. 120 minutes.
MOVIES

