Man stabbed several times in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man was stabbed several times in east Tulsa.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of 115th East Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Police said they found a man who had three stab wounds to his upper torso.

Police say while the man was being treated in scene, 38-year-old Misty Sparkman walked up to officers and was put in handcuffs without resisting.

The man was taken by EMSA to a local hospital. At the time, he was conscious and speaking, and his injuries are nit considered life threatening.

Police had been to the same house the night before for a disturbance, and the man decided to stay the night elsewhere.

When he returned to the house today Sparkman stabbed him.

Sparkman was arrested and booked for domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

