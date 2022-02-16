ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man stabbed several times in east Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fr2G_0eGJ4xRS00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man was stabbed several times in east Tulsa.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of 115th East Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Police said they found a man who had three stab wounds to his upper torso.

Police say while the man was being treated in scene, 38-year-old Misty Sparkman walked up to officers and was put in handcuffs without resisting.

The man was taken by EMSA to a local hospital. At the time, he was conscious and speaking, and his injuries are nit considered life threatening.

Police had been to the same house the night before for a disturbance, and the man decided to stay the night elsewhere.

When he returned to the house today Sparkman stabbed him.

Sparkman was arrested and booked for domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa Police search for the “Potato Chip Thief”

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 obtained exclusive video from the owner of El Gallo showing the person breaking into the store, stealing a register and leaving with more than 30 bags of potato chips. While many have given him nicknames like the “Potato Chip Thief” the owners and police are...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Texas police arrest man wanted for north Tulsa murder

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that police in McKinney, Texas arrested 31-year-old Courtney Thomas. Thomas was charged in the murder of 45-year-old Jennifer Hernandez at the end of last year. Hernandez was shot in the chest on 12/15/2021 near 1500 N. Rockford, then crashed a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

GoFundMe started for well known Tulsa man who was beat up

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for Kenneth Penn, better known in the Tulsa community as Mad Dog. According to a Facebook post from his granddaughter Raniesha Penn, Mad Dog was jumped by two men Wednesday night. She described him as “banged up.”
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Vacant building in downtown Muskogee destroyed in fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A vacant building in downtown Muskogee was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the fire near 5th and Denison and saw smoke and flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Mother finds child left behind in locked Florida daycare center

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman called police after she found her young daughter alone, locked in a dark day care center in Plantation, Florida. The mother, identified as Stephanie Martinez, called 911 on Tuesday when she saw her 2-year-old daughter through the front door window sitting in the dark and realized the child was locked inside, WPLG reported.
PLANTATION, FL
KRMG

Two men accused of holding Philadelphia family, including infant, hostage for days

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia have charged two people who they said robbed a family and held them captive in their home for a weekend earlier this month. Police identified George Pollydore, 30, and Anthony Clark, 52, as two men who abducted a victim on his way to work Feb. 4, WPVI reported. The two are accused of assaulting and robbing the victim before taking him back to the victim’s home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Two OU students dead following murder-suicide in Texas

COPPELL, Texas — Police said two University of Oklahoma students died in an apparent murder-suicide in Texas. Coppell police said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, 21-year old Caitlin Rogers was shot and killed by 20-year-old Nicholas Twining outside of a coffee shop. Witnesses said they saw Twining run from the...
COPPELL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Emsa#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Father charged for school threats says he intended to ‘burn’ the school legally

MIAMI — A father could face prison time for an alleged threat he made against his son’s private school, but he says the comment was taken out of context. Mark Polyakov is facing charges and his son was expelled from Scheck Hillel Community School in Florida after Polyakov allegedly texted a group of parents that he wanted to burn down the school over its mask policy, WFOR reported. Polyakov allegedly said in the chat titled, “No more masks hillel,”: “You should of told that board member go (expletive) yourself we will leave and burn hillel down to the ground that’s why there rankings have steadily gone down! What’s his name? This board member,” WFOR reported.
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

Daunte Wright's mother angered by Potter's smiling mug shot

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death flared up at her sentencing Friday, with Wright's mother saying it showed Potter wasn't genuinely sorry for his death. Potter's attorney said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy