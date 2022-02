"My motive: I want to change the world." Super LTD has debuted the full-length official trailer for the film Ted K, from filmmaker Tony Stone. This originally premiered last year at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival, and it played at Camerimage and the Stockholm Film Festival. Sharlto Copley stars as the infamous madman bomber. The film is an exploration of Ted Kaczynksi's life in Lincoln, Montana in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber. Based on Kaczynski's diaries and writings, it's a kaleidoscopic true crime journey into the life of one of America's most complex and eccentric killers. It features a tour-de-force performance by Copley who portrays the complexity of this unique outsider, raging at the forces of both the inescapable technological society that plagues him and his inner demons. Also with Drew Powell, Travis W Bruyer, and Wayne Pyle. Both trailers are superb, not only gripping but edited to make me want to watch this now.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO