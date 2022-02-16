ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Tate Britain forms plan to keep offensive Rex Whistler mural

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tate Britain art gallery is to commission an artist to create a new work to sit alongside a 1920s mural that it says contains "racist imagery". Rex Whistler's wall painting includes depictions of black slaves on a leash and caricatures of Chinese figures. The room will no longer...

