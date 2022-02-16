Tate Britain forms plan to keep offensive Rex Whistler mural

Nearly two years on from the public backlash against its Rex Whistler mural, Tate looks to commission artwork in response. London’s Tate has revealed plans to address the controversial Rex Whistler mural The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats (1927) in Tate Britain’s restaurant. Following an independent report by an ethics committee that was published in 2020, in which the authors were ‘unequivocal in their view that the imagery of the work is offensive’, and that ‘the offence is compounded by the use of the room as a restaurant’, the galleries received backlash for the work that depicts scenes of enslaved black children being led on a leash and caricatures of Chinese subjects. Despite calls for its removal, the galleries maintained that the mural is part of Tate Britain’s Grade I-listed interior, and sought instead to ‘reframe’ the work with an updated text, and took the decision to close the room as a restaurant.

