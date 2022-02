ITHACA, N.Y.—2021 was a hard year to be a home buyer in Tompkins County. Building on the trend of the past several years, home prices soared in and around Ithaca last year. According to numbers provided in the annual report by the Tompkins County Department of Assessment, the median property sale at the time of closing skyrocketed from $258,500 to $295,000 in 2021, an increase of 14.1 percent, and a much faster rise than recently-elevated inflation indices. The median sales price in 2019 was $235,000, and in 2011 it was $180,000—in other words, a 24 percent gain in two years, and a 64 percent rise in median price over the past decade.

