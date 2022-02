Seven in 10 (72%) people with disabilities have faced delivery problems in the past year, a survey has found.Just over half (53%) of those with a delivery issue said the courier did not wait long enough for them to answer the door and a quarter (25%) said parcels were left in an inaccessible way or that the courier did not provide the help they needed with their disability (24%).The survey was carried out by Which? and charity the Research Institute for Disabled Consumers.More than one in 10 (12%) who had experienced problems with deliveries said their parcel was left in...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO