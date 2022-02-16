ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Search ends for 12 missing from Spanish trawler that sank off Canada

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for survivors from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank off Canada's eastern coast on Monday has ended, rescuers say. Three members of the crew were rescued but nine are confirmed dead and 12 are still missing. The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians. The...

www.bbc.com

