ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Linda Evangelista says she can't walk without a girdle or look in a mirror after CoolSculpting left her 'permanently disfigured' with lumps all over her body

By Anna Medaris Miller
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17z0TJ_0eGJ4F2q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5z3M_0eGJ4F2q00
Linda Evangelista at the Azzedine Alaïa spring show in 1989 in Paris.

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images

  • Linda Evangelista has shared photos and her story with People after a cosmetic procedure.
  • The model said CoolSculpting disfigured her body and kept her out of work. She's suing its maker.
  • Evangelista said she had to wear a girdle and couldn't look in the mirror at her hardened fat lumps.

After nearly five years hiding from the world and even her own reflection, Linda Evangelista is sharing her experience with the CoolSculpting cosmetic procedure that she said left her "brutally disfigured."

In an interview with People magazine's Jason Sheeler, the 56-year-old supermodel shared photos of what she described as her "unrecognizable" body.

Evangelista said in September on Instagram that she was suing CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages. She said the procedure, a less-invasive alternative to liposuction, led to a rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, which causes the targeted areas to grow and harden, rather than shrink.

A CoolSculpting representative told People the procedure "has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments performed worldwide," adding that known rare side effects like paradoxical adipose hyperplasia "continue to be well-documented in the CoolSculpting information for patients and health care providers."

Evangelista says she needs to wear a girdle so she doesn't bleed from chafing and can't look in the mirror

Evangelista told People that months after her procedure, which ended in February 2016, lumps of tissue around her chin, thighs, and chest had grown, hardened, and gone numb.

She said she tried to double down on diet and exercise to the point of starvation but nothing worked. In June 2016, her doctor diagnosed her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, which she said she'd never heard of.

Evangelista then underwent liposuction twice to try to reverse the damage, but the condition came back. She said Zeltiq originally told her it would pay for the procedures but revoked the offer when Evangelista wouldn't agree to a confidentiality agreement.

"It wasn't even a little bit better," she told People. "The bulges are protrusions. And they're hard. If I walk without a girdle in a dress, I will have chafing to the point of almost bleeding. Because it's not like soft fat rubbing, it's like hard fat rubbing."

Evangelista said she couldn't put her arms flat against her side and shared with People a photo of a bulge under her arm.

"I don't look in the mirror," she added. "It doesn't look like me."

Evangelista told People she was sharing her experience to comfort others.

"I hope I can shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me," she said. "That's my goal."

In a recent interview with British Vogue, her fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell called Evangelista "a strong woman" who's "very brave."

"It takes a lot of courage to come out and speak her truth. I stand by her absolutely," Campbell said.

CoolSculpting is considered relatively safe

CoolSculpting is a Food and Drug Administration-approved procedure that aims to kill fat cells through, essentially, frostbite. Since fat freezes at a higher temperature than skin, cool paddles can be placed on the skin to destroy some of the fat beneath it without hurting the skin, according to WebMD .

Some research suggests paradoxical adipose hyperplasia affects 0.0051% of CoolSculpting patients. It's unclear why certain people are affected, though men are at higher risk , and treatment options are limited.

Harvard Health has called CoolSculpting a "relatively safe" procedure that's been performed on more than 8 million people worldwide.

"Unlike liposuction, which can require anesthesia and comes with risks of bleeding or serious infection, CoolSculpting is a relatively safe in-office procedure, with minimal pain and no downtime," Harvard Health's website says.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 13

Related
Elle

Linda Evangelista Revealed Photos Of Her CoolSculpting Side Effects

Following her September 2021 Instagram post, supermodel Linda Evangelista has now revealed photos of her experience with the fat-reducing treatment CoolSculpting in a story with People magazine. Evangelista alleges a treatment five years ago on her face, bra, and thighs left her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also called "PH," this is an intense overgrowth of fat), and she's now "brutally disfigured" and "I dread running into someone I know."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Azzedine Alaïa
Person
Linda Evangelista
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Learned Weight Gain Made Her Unlovable From How Her Father Treated Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies. The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girdle#Hope I#People#Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Puts Makeup On Only Half Her Face To Reveal What She Looks Like With & Without It

The cookbook author let her fans see how she looks au natural versus bronzer, eyeliner and mascara applied! Check it out here!. Flawless either way! Chrissy Teigen showed off what she looks like with or without makeup and the result is the always the same: gorgeous! Taking to her Instagram on Friday (January 28), the cookbook author, 36, shared a selfie (below) with one side of her face au natural and the other side of her face done up with bronzer, dark eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, thick mascara and a little bit of contouring. She captioned the self-imposed side-by-side, “No-makeup makeup.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecut.com

Linda Evangelista Says She Doesn’t Recognize Herself Anymore

In September, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she was planning to sue the company behind Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, a non-invasive fat-reduction treatment that she says left her “brutally disfigured” as a result of a rare side effect known as paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). Now, after filing the...
CELEBRITIES
FASHION Magazine |

Linda Evangelista Steps in Front of the Camera Again

The iconic supermodel is on a mission to tell her CoolSculpting story. Linda Evangelista, who says she’s been living in seclusion for the past five years, has opened up further about her life-altering experience with the fat-freezing procedure known as CoolSculpting. “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she says in her exclusive interview with People.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Linda Evangelista Poses for Her First Photoshoot Since Opening Up About Her Surgery Injuries

Linda Evangelista at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images. Last year, Linda Evangelista opened up about why she hasn’t joined fellow veteran supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington in maintaining a steady modeling career in recent years. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram in September. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two pain, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” Five months later, Evangelista is again opening up. She appears on the latest cover of People, which features her first interview on the subject and first photoshoot in four years.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Vogue Catches Heat For Choosing Kim Kardashian As Cover Star Instead Of The Late André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell Shows Her Disapproval

Kim Kardashian is under fire, once again, for her constant blackfishing and cultural appropriation–and Vogue is being called out for overlooking another worthy cover star. This week, Vogue unveiled the cover for their March 2022 issue featuring Kim Kardashian. While the reality star making magazine covers is nothing new, a lot of fans were upset with this choice following André Leon Talley’s death, wishing the fashion mag would have honored their longtime editor following his passing last month, especially because it’s Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

304K+
Followers
22K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy