Soon after the Wizards traded for Kristaps Porzingis last Thursday, he got a call from Kyle Kuzma, who is expected to start alongside him in the Wizards' frontcourt. While Porzingis will not debut for the Wizards until after the All-Star break due to a bone bruise in his right knee, the two are trying to get to know each other as people and as players. That included a discussion at Wednesday's shootaround in Indiana.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO