Local Business Spotlight: White Cloud Concierge

PARK CITY, Utah — Ben White launched White Cloud Concierge in March 2020. Based on the fundamental value that time is the most precious resource, White Cloud Concierge takes care of chores and creates more time for play. His ambition is to make his clients’ lives easier by solving problems and helping people.

“I got inspired to start White Cloud Concierge because I am always connecting people,” White explains, “By focusing on providing personal assistance to people who love to recreate, I get to do a few things. First, I get to put more time into people’s lives to do what they love the most. Second, I get to generate excellent work for my associates. Third, if members of the concierge ask me if I know somebody who specializes in something, with the permission of all parties, I can set up meetings for them.”

“Providing simple services is wonderful and greatly appreciated,” White says, “The real magic comes into play when I can solve lots of varied problems and be a single, simple source for the most valuable resource of all, more time.”

