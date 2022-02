This weekend is a big one for NASCAR. The Daytona 500 sets the tone for the beginning of the season, Denny Hamlin wants his 23XI team to excel. With Kurt Busch joining Bubba Wallace this season, 23XI has a team on the track now. A duo that has some great experience in NASCAR and the Cup Series. With the big win last season at Talladega, Wallace is in a position that is almost do-or-die this year. Fans and naysayers want to see some results. He finished 21st last season, his best finish in the Cup Series. It only takes a little effort to move further up.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO