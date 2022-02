Downtown El Paso is such a pretty place to walk around. The architecture is gorgeous, San Jacinto Plaza has so much to see and the whole vibe in that area is so old-school cool. Valentine's Day is on Monday which means that you have all weekend to celebrate and do things with your significant other. One thing you can do on Saturday or Sunday is wander around downtown El Paso and get some great Instagrammable pics for your feed.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO