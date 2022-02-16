ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Colts named to PFF's top 101 players from 2021

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Only two Indianapolis Colts players were named to Pro Football Focus’ top-101 players from the 2021 season, a list that was released on Monday.

One of the players is obvious. Running back Jonathan Taylor finished the campaign as the league’s best running back and it wasn’t even close. He came in at No. 15 overall in PFF’s rankings from the 2021 season.

15. RB JONATHAN TAYLOR, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

2021 Snaps: 729 | 2021 PFF Grade: 86.0

The MVP talk for Taylor went a little too far, but it highlighted his incredible year for the Colts. When the team’s offensive line got healthy, it was a catalyst to supercharge Taylor’s already impressive individual performance. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry after contact, breaking 65 tackles on 332 carries overall. Taylor is an elite ball carrier regardless of the blocking, but when that blocking was good, he was a production monster.

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

Taylor was the engine for the Colts offense in 2021. Typically that’s a hyperbole and the offensive line deserves its credit. But what Taylor was able to do after contact was truly incredible. He had more rushing yards after contact (1,272) than any running back had total rushing yards outside of Joe Mixon.

The second player to make the list was linebacker Darius Leonard, who earned the third Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2021.

56. LB DARIUS LEONARD, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

2021 Snaps: 1,000 | 2021 PFF Grade: 80.6

Leonard was a turnover machine for the Colts this season. He perfected the “Peanut Punch” technique of knocking the ball loose in the process of the tackle, forcing seven fumbles — three more than any other linebacker. He also tallied four interceptions and four more pass breakups. Leonard was constantly around the football and a true quarterback on defense, directing his teammates and countering what offenses were doing pre-snap.

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

Leonard was a turnover machine for the Colts and continued to be a force against the run. Despite playing through a nagging ankle injury throughout the majority of the season, Leonard continued to make impact plays at an extremely high rate.

This list will certainly be a topic of argument, especially among Colts fans. The potential snubs of Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore II will irk the fanbase plenty.

Hopefully, we will see more names representing the Colts following the 2022 season.

