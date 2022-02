BUFFALO, N.Y. — After several months of searching, a stolen train is now back where it belongs. An orange railmaster antique child's ride-on train from the 1950s was stolen back in November from Lee Street in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department has been searching for the train, as well as the black 25 foot-long trailer the train was in, for the past three months and finally found it over the weekend.

