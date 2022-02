GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Minni Peters, 15, believes Black people too often hear negative messaging and stereotypes about themselves that bring them down. So, when the teen artist had the opportunity to design Black History Month T-shirts that would be sold in hundreds of retail stores across the country, she said she wanted to use the opportunity to share positive messages that would help uplift Black people to combat the negative things they hear.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO