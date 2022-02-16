Spurs vs. Thunder: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

The Thunder (18-39) returns home after a three-game road trip — that concluded with a win in Madison Square Garden — for one final game before the All-Star break as they face the Spurs (22-36), who is 3-2 in its last five games.

Spurs at Thunder notable injuries

Spurs: Goran Dragic is out due to not being with the team. Tre Jones is doubtful due to knee soreness.

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out due to a sprained ankle. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to a fractured foot. Lu Dort is out due to a shoulder strain. Mike Muscala is out due to ankle soreness. Kenrich Williams is out due to a knee sprain. Ty Jerome is out due to hip soreness.

Advice and prediction

In the last five games, the Spurs have been a top ten net rating team in the league sitting at 5.8. They have been able to do this with an elite offensive rating of 117.2 — seventh in the league during this span — and above average defensively at 111.4 defensive rating, which is 12th in the league.

With the Thunder missing so many rotation players this game, it’s hard to see them finish off the unofficial halfway mark of the season with a home win. Spurs should have enough offensive juice to win this game.

Prediction: Spurs 116, Thunder 105

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).