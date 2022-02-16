Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1
Jakobsen got little challenge after his team delivered him to the front in the fast, tailwind finish and he handily held off Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe),...www.cyclingnews.com
Jakobsen got little challenge after his team delivered him to the front in the fast, tailwind finish and he handily held off Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe),...www.cyclingnews.com
Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.https://www.cyclingnews.com
Comments / 0