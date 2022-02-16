ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1

By Laura Weislo
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jakobsen got little challenge after his team delivered him to the front in the fast, tailwind finish and he handily held off Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe),...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Ruta del Sol: Covi wins stage 2

Alessandro Covi won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol on the cobbled, twisting uphill finish to Alcalá la Real, attacking early, in the steep finale kilometre and then impressively kicking twice as the chasers failed to catch him. Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) was...
CYCLING
CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Kristoff
Person
Jordi Meeus
Person
Bryan Coquard
Cyclingnews

Strade Bianche the first goal of Tom Pidcock's all-action Spring

Shortly before the start of the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve, the speaker was growing increasingly anxious about whether the final team in the running order would arrive on time for their slot in the pre-race presentation. "Ineos, please, Ineos to the podium," he announced with polite urgency.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Evenepoel: Time trial will deliver 'most damage' at Volta ao Algarve

Despite a late cameo as part of the lead-out train that delivered Fabio Jakobsen to victory on stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve, Remco Evenepoel's day wasn't done when he crossed the finish line in Lagos. On reaching the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team bus, he climbed aboard his time trial bike and crouched into his aerodynamic position to conduct his warm-down.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UCI not suspending Toon Aerts over doping positive yet

Toon Aerts announced on Tuesday that an out-of-competition doping control he submitted to ten days before the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships came up positive for a banned substance. The UCI, however, did not issue a provisional suspension because the substance, a metabolite of the breast cancer drug Letrozole, while prohibited in- and out-of-competition is in a class called "specified substances" that do not require a mandatory provisional suspension.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algarve#Volta#Camping#Bora Hansgrohe#Intermarch Wanty#North American#Cyclo Cross
Cyclingnews

Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 - Preview

Marta Bastianelli ignited the women's season with a victory for her newly-named UAE Team ADQ at the Vuelta CV Feminas on February 6 and the European season openers continue this weekend at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, officially named SC - Volta Comunitat Valenciana Femines, from February 17-20 in Spain. Defending Champion...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Fernando Gaviria out of UAE Tour after third COVID-19 positive

Fernando Gaviria will not ride the UAE Tour after testing positive for COVID-19 for a third time in two years. The Colombian sprinter won two stages at the recent Tour of Oman and was due to travel to the UAE for Sunday’s first stage but discovered he was positive in a pre-race protocol PCR test.
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Simon Yates' prep for Giro d'Italia begins at Ruta del Sol

“The best news so far is that he’s had a very good winter” is how Team BikeExchange-Jayco head Sports Director Matt White sumed up the current state of play for the Australian squad’s Grand Tour contender Simon Yates. Currently making his 2022 debut in the Ruta del...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Jack Haig: Aim is to get through Ruta del Sol and stay healthy

Jack Haig’s first race of the season, the Ruta del Sol has got off to an excellent start with the Bahrain-Victorious rider placing fourth on the steep lung-bursting ascent that concluded stage 2 on Thursday. The 28-year-old Australian now also sits fourth overall, after scooping up a solid 15th on the opening uphill finish stage.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Caleb Ewan shines in opening sprint at Tour du Var

Ewan had to fight to stay in the peloton over the category 3 Côte du Mai with 12.5km to go but held on and made the victory look easy. Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Geraint Thomas plots freer course to Tour de France in 2022

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) continued his recent tradition of warming up for the season with a block of training in Los Angeles, California, from where he playfully misled his Instagram followers by tagging photographs of sun-drenched southern Californian seascapes with the names of rather less balmy coastal towns in southern Wales.
Cyclingnews

Ruta del Sol: Magnus Sheffield wins stage 3

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked outside the final kilometre to claim his first professional win on the third stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol. The 19-year-old American surged clear of a leading group on an uphill rise in Otura forcing a small gap and holding his...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Jay Vine: Rumours of Tour de France debut are ‘a bit of a fantasy’

Jay Vine’s self-assessment was bracing and, in the circumstances, excessively harsh. In a social media post after stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, the Australian reckoned his performance on the race’s first summit finish to have been ‘pathetic,’ but the Alpecin-Fenix rider's account of his afternoon in the Serra de Monchique made no concession to the context.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy