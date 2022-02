Our three families together have 10 kids in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS). This week, we filed a lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and our superintendent for forcing our kids to wear masks and denying our rights as parents, even after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order specifically affirming that we should be allowed to choose whether our kids wear masks during school.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO