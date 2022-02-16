ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. warns of Russia-sponsored hackers targeting defense contractors

By Jacob Knutson
 2 days ago
The U.S. intelligence community warned Wednesday that Russia-sponsored hackers have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate computer networks belonging to Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies. Why it matters: It said that state-sponsored cyber actors have made several intrusion attempts between January 2020 and February 2022 and...

