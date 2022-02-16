On Deck Saturdays starts in March

Mid Winter Break Events 2022 Michigan Events – School’s Out Mid Winter Break fun things to do in Oakland County and Metro Detroit MI for kids. Mid-winter break in some Oakland County communities means school is out! Some Metro Detroit cities have the whole week of February 21 through February 25, 2022 off of school, some only have a day or two off of school, or just President’s Day. Either way, it’s the perfect chance for kids to socialize at day camps, check out indoor rinks or outdoor ice rinks for open ice skating, find open sledding hills or find specials and things to do at Metro Detroit indoor winter fun places!

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO