Middle East

Iran says it's up to the Western powers to seal a nuclear deal

By Barak Ravid
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The nuclear talks in Vienna appear to be in the final stretch, but the Iranian and Western negotiators both claim the ball is in the other's court. What they're saying: Iran chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri wrote on Twitter Wednesday that "we are closer than ever to an agreement" but "our...

AFP

France warns Iran only days left to agree nuclear deal

Iran has just days left to accept a deal on its nuclear programme at talks in Vienna, France warned on Wednesday, while Tehran's chief negotiator promised that an agreement was closer than ever. "It is not a question of weeks, it is a question of days," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Senate, adding that a major crisis would be unleashed if there is no agreement. The Vienna talks, which involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly, resumed in late November with the aim of restoring the 2015 deal. That accord had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed heavy economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its commitments.
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon, EU official says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A senior European Union official said on Friday that a U.S.-Iranian deal to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement was close but success depended on the political will of those involved. “I expect an agreement in the coming week, the coming two weeks or so,” the EU official...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US says nuclear deal possible within days if Iran 'shows seriousness'

The United States said Thursday that "substantial progress" during negotiations in Vienna to save the Iran nuclear deal had been made, deeming an agreement possible within days if Iran "shows seriousness" on the matter. The Vienna talks, which involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly, resumed in late November with the aim of restoring the 2015 deal. That accord had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under former president Donald Trump and reimposed heavy economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its commitments. Stating that "substantial progress has been made in the last week," a State Department spokesperson told AFP that "if Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days," using an acronym for the 2015 deal.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Russia announces nuclear drills amid soaring Ukraine tensions

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced Friday it would hold military drills with its strategic nuclear forces that will be personally supervised by President Vladimir Putin, according to AP. Why it matters: The massive drills, which will take place on Saturday and involve practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise...
MILITARY
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Middle East
MSNBC

GOP ready to ‘tear up’ nuclear deal with Iran that doesn’t yet exist

It was early last week when Biden administration officials held a closed-door briefing with senators on Iran’s nuclear program. By all accounts, it was sobering: Politico reported that U.S. intelligence agencies believe Iran is now at a stage in which it could produce enough material for a nuclear bomb in as little as two months.
U.S. POLITICS
American Progress

RELEASE: How Japan and South Korea Can Respond to a Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Washington, D.C. — As Russian troops threaten to invade Ukraine, a new issue brief from the Center for American Progress urges the United States to coordinate closely with Japan and South Korea to convince them to cooperate with international efforts. Both the Japanese and South Korean governments have courted...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is Flat-Out Lying About Pulling Troops From Ukraine, U.S. Says

The glimmer of optimism that greeted Russia’s announcement that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border looks to have been extinguished. A senior American official has reportedly accused the Kremlin of lying about its withdrawal, saying that Russia has actually sent 7,000 more troops to the border with Ukraine. The claim, reported by The New York Times, was then backed up by British officials who said Russia was bolstering defenses with helicopter and armored vehicle units. “Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the British chief of defense intelligence, said in a statement. “Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.” Western officials say they believe Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Decision on Iran nuclear deal ‘days away,’ says French foreign minister

Negotiations over the revival of a 2015 deal that would see Iran curb uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief will conclude in days, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the country’s lawmakers on Wednesday. “We are coming … to the hour of truth,” Le Drian said of...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russia sends warplanes to Syria for huge naval drills in Med

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Tuesday deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its air base in Syria for massive naval drills in the region amid soaring tensions with the West over Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Syria to...
MILITARY
