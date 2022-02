Unemployment benefits are back to usual levels after federal pandemic unemployment programs ended in Sept. 2021. What's the average unemployment check, anyway?. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment & Training Administration offers monthly program and financial data for a “quick overview” of unemployment insurance in U.S. states and territories. According to the latest data available—from Dec. 2021—the average weekly benefit for all U.S. workers was $376.27. But that’s just the national average. In some states and territories, the average is below $200, and in others, it's close to $600.

