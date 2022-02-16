ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at London Heathrow T3 – A Review

By Ziggy
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card...

travelingformiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
boardingarea.com

When first class isn’t posh enough. British Airways Concorde Room Lounge London Heathrow Terminal 5

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Big Jet TV: Thousands tune in to watch flights landing at Heathrow amid storm

As Storm Eunice batters the UK, more than 200,000 people have tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.The storm has caused travel disruption across the country, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, told BBC Radio 2: “This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine – big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.“Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it’s pretty intense.“And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it.”Gusts of more than 50mph have been forecast at Heathrow, according to the Met Office.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Independent

Planes visibly shaken by 100mph winds as they struggle to land at Heathrow airport

Video filmed at Heathrow airport shows planes visibly shaken by high-speed winds as they attempt to land.In one clip shared on social media, a British Airways aircraft approaches the runway but is forced to perform a “go-around” – increasing altitude in order to make a second landing attempt – after being battered by winds that see it sway dramatically from side to side.“New pants please!” reads the video caption on Twitter, accompanying footage taken by Big Jet TV’s live stream from the airport.“Oh no, he didn’t like that!” the person filming can be heard saying on the video.“How close did...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Atlantic#Platinum Card#Uk#Cardratings#Singapore Airlines#Pps#Delta Air Lines
Cosmopolitan

British man arrested after allegedly raping woman on overnight flight from New York to London

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a British woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from New York to London. According to The Sun the female passenger, who is also 40-years-old, said the man attacked her while other passengers slept – the pair were both travelling in Business Class on the United Airlines flight, for which passengers pay £3000 for a return ticket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cntraveler.com

JetBlue’s $22 Flights Are Back Today

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This article has been updated with new information since its original publish date. It’s JetBlue’s birthday and they’re celebrating—big time—while travelers are...
RETAIL
simpleflying.com

Avianca Calls For Unruly Passenger Action After Baby Kicked On Barcelona Flight

Following a disgusting incident onboard Avianca’s flight AV18 between Bogotá (Colombia) and Barcelona (Spain), the airline is urging governments worldwide to strengthen the regulations against disruptive passengers. According to Avianca, incidents related to unruly travelers have doubled since 2018. What happened?. On February 6, 2021, there was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
iheart.com

Delta Airlines Has Had Enough of Unruly Passengers

It's no secret that there have plenty of airline passengers who could not control themselves over the last two years. Turns out one of the US's most prominent airlines has actually had enough and is looking for a way to put a stop to it. Delta CEO Ed Bastian has...
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways becomes the first U.K. airline to officially recognize the sunflower lanyard

British Airways has today become the first UK airline to officially recognize the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. Customers can choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard as an indication that they may require additional support, assistance or simply a little more time while traveling. The initiative forms part of the airline’s continued efforts to make travel simple and easy for customers with additional assistance needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Door Ripped Off Of British Airways Boeing 777 In Cape Town

A British Airways Boeing 777 faces an extended stay on the ground in Cape Town after an expensive incident occurred yesterday. The front left door was ripped off the aircraft, with sources suggesting that the plane was pushed back with the jetbridge still attached. Doors are a crucial yet surprisingly...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Go on son’: Streamer goes live from London Heathrow Airport as planes land in Storm Eunice

A man streaming live from Heathrow has shot to internet fame for his raucous commentary of planes as they attempt to land amid 100 mph winds as Storm Eunice tears its way through the UK.The storm has brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings - posing possible danger to life - in south Wales and southwest England, and in London and the southeast.Jerry Dyer, who is streaming live from the major international airport in London, saw viewing numbers soar on his channel BigJetTV today...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

2 unruly passengers removed from Delta flight at Florida airport

Two unruly passengers were ejected from a Delta flight Tuesday at a Florida airport, the airline said. Witnesses told NBC Miami that one of two passengers on board was cursing at flight attendants. Delta Flight 1582 eventually departed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for Atlanta, the airline said. Delta said in...
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

164K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy