Authorities investigate 'cash-for-honors' scheme inside Prince Charles's charity

British a uthorities are investigating "cash-for-honors" accusations connected to Prince Charles's charity .

The Scotland Yard investigation comes amid reported offers of financial aid in return for honors and citizenship for a Saudi individual, according to a report .



Authorities were initially made aware of the allegations in September when Republic, a private group, contacted Metropolitan Police on suspicion the Prince of Wales breached the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

LA COUNTY LIFTS OUTDOOR MASK MANDATE BEFORE SUPER BOWL PARADE

"The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information," according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police. "Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents."

"These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence," the statement read. "There have been no arrests or interviews under caution."

Prince Charles, serving as the foundation's president, is reportedly not involved in the body's governance. Rather, a group of trustees oversees the charity's activities, according to the report.

"The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities," read a statement from Clarence House, the London residence of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The announcement of an investigation into Prince Charles arrives a day after Prince Andrew settled his civil sexual assault case against Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed amount.