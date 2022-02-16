Man Sentenced 30 Years For Allegedly Throwing Pregnant Wife From Cliff

A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after allegedly pushing his seven-month-pregnant wife off a cliff in order to claim money from her accident insurance.

Hakan Aysal, 40, and his wife Semra Aysal, 32, were visiting the Butterfly Valley in Fethiye, Turkey, on holiday in June 2018 when the two took a selfie at the top of a breathtaking mountain edge.

Prosecutors alleged that the couple spent hours sitting on top of the cliff because Aysal was waiting to be alone before pushing Semra 1,000 feet to her death, Mirror reported .

Aysal told police that Semra slipped while they were taking photos and that her death was an accident. But prosecutors alleged that before her death, Aysal took out a personal accident insurance policy worth nearly $56,000 on Semra's behalf in which he was the sole beneficiary.

Prosecutors also claimed in the indictment that Aysal claimed the insurance payment but the investigation showed this was false.

Personal accident insurance is a policy that protects individuals from death or disability caused by an accident. Injuries commonly covered in policies include car crashes, falling, and slipping.

Generally, the benefit amount varies depending on the severity of the injury. For example, someone who lost a finger would receive much less than someone who lost both legs. If someone dies due to the accident, the beneficiary often receives 100 percent of the benefits.

In February 2021, a local Turkish local media outlet atv Haber obtained footage recorded by another tourist that showed Aysal allegedly lure Semra to the edge of the cliff for a selfie before she fell.

The Mirror reported that the tourist began recording the couple after he thought Aysal was acting strangely. In November Aysal was arrested and charged with deliberate murder, but he denied being responsible.

Aysal claimed that after the selfie, Semra asked him to grab her cell phone out of his bag. He said as he got up to grab his bag, he heard her scream and when he looked back she wasn't there.

Although Aysal denied being involved in the death of his wife, he was found guilty of intentional murder on Tuesday. Local outlets reported he was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment. The sentence means that Aysal will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least 30 years.

During a previous hearing, Semra's brother told the court that she was against taking out loans. But bank reports obtained during the investigation revealed Aysal had taken out seven loans on behalf of Semra, Mirror reported.