ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Markets fall as Nato sees no evidence of Russian withdrawal from border

By Pa City Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAsJS_0eGJ06KO00

Markets woke up with more cynicism towards the Kremlin’s claims that it is moving troops back from the border with Ukraine.

On Wednesday the FTSE 100 dropped, while oil lifted above 95 dollars per barrel amid continuing tensions along the border.

Markets had risen sharply on Tuesday after statements from Moscow that seemed to imply a de-escalation on the border.

But a day later there was no clear evidence that the Kremlin was living up to its words.

“So far we do not see any sign of de-escalation on the ground, nor withdrawals of troops or equipment,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday afternoon.

“This may of course change, however what we see today is that Russia maintains a massive invasion force ready to attack.”

With global demand rising amid lower production the risk is that supply could become even tighter if sanctions are imposed on Russia

Susannah Streeter, Hargreaves Lansdown

Markets spent most of the day in the red, and the FTSE 100 closed the day down 0.1% to 7,603.78, a drop of 5.14 points after having recovered most of its losses.

In Frankfurt the Dax closed down 0.3% while the Cac 40 in Paris lost 0.2%.

In the US the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes had both dropped 0.6% shortly before markets in Europe closed.

On currency markets one pound would buy 1.3578 dollars, a 0.01% drop, or 1.1943 euros, down 0.04%.

“Hopes have begun to fade that Russia is pulling back troops in any meaningful manoeuvre casting fresh clouds over financial markets,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

“It has meant that the brief backtracking in the upwards sprint in the price of oil hasn’t lasted long.”

As markets were preparing to close in Europe, the price of Brent crude oil had risen 2.8% to 95.90 dollars per barrel.

“With global demand rising amid lower production the risk is that supply could become even tighter if sanctions are imposed on Russia,” Ms Streeter said.

“Although higher fuel prices are the last cost many companies need right now, the resumption of the oil price rally is helping energy majors gain ground.”

Shell and BP both finished among the ten five best performances on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

They were joined close to the top by other natural resources companies, including Polymetal, Anglo American and Fresnillo.

In company news, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, which bottles the popular drink in the UK and Europe, said that it had an “extraordinary year” in 2021, as profits nearly doubled.

The business said that a big acquisition in Australia had helped to push up its revenues by 30%.

However shareholders were unimpressed, sending shares down by 1.8%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Polymetal, up 57p to 1,186.5p, Fresnillo, up 23.6p to 666.4p, Shell, up 39.5p to 2,023.5p, SSE, up 29.5p to 1,584p, and BP, up 66p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Royal Mail, down 12p to 426.2p, Evraz, down 76p to 3,605p, Compass Group, down 36p to 1,779p, Electrocomponents, down 19p to 1,020p, and JD Sports, down 3p to 166p.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
boxingnewsandviews.com

US Army Fighter Takes A Hit In South China Sea

While thankfully there is some more boxing fights for us fight fans to finally look forward to again soon, the other big fight in the world at the moment between the West and East seems to be cooling down a bit. Hopefully sense will prevail after even the Ukrainian President...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Currency Markets#Russian#Kremlin#Ftse#Dax#Dow Jones
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
kcrw.com

Russia and China declare a new world order. Should US worry?

We’re several weeks into world leaders trying to quell tensions over the Ukraine - Russia border. And if you thought things weren’t complicated enough, Russian and Chinese leaders also issued a joint statement saying their partnership would establish a new “world order.” That sounds pretty ominous – so why aren’t the United States and NATO responding in kind? Can the EU get over its energy woes and sanction Russia until it backs out of Ukraine? And should we be freaking out, or is this just dictators dictating?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy