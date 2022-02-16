ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pastor Uses Super Bowl to Push Belief Trump is Rightful President

By Jenni Fink
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pastor Johnny Enlow, who has said in the past that he has had visions of Trump wearing a golden crown, used the Super Bowl to push his 2020 election...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 854

John John
2d ago

they all can think that but that doesn't make it true 45 was the worst to ever set in the white house and I do mean the WORST

Reply(140)
462
Charles Sims
2d ago

Politics are of this world and Christians are not to be involved in worldly things. If you go to a church that preaches who you should support politically, you know that preacher is not of God

Reply(30)
214
Johnette Ward
2d ago

Separation from state from religion is what is the start of our country and should never be mixed. Any religion not abiding by this should pay taxes back dating to when they crossed the line

Reply(3)
140
