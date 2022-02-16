Pastor Uses Super Bowl to Push Belief Trump is Rightful President

Tafoya has been on a media tour since saying goodbye to NFL sideline reporting with Super Bowl LVI, explaining her decision to lean into conservative politics. Tafoya, who attended UC Berkeley at the same time as Greg Gutfeld, said on Gutfeld! that she has returned her UC Berkeley communications diploma because of her alma mater's politics. Tafoya's appearance last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight made her a trending topic on Twitter after she denounced Critical Race Theory and said "it breaks my heart that kids are being taught that skin color matters." As for leaving NBC and NFL broadcasting, Tafoya told Carlson: “This has been on mind. I’ve been waking up every day with a palpable pull at my gut that … my side, my view, my middle ground kind of moderate viewpoint is not being represented to the rest of the world, I didn’t fee. And so, rather than, you know, just banging it out on Twitter or Instagram every day, I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something.’ I have benefited greatly from the American dream and I feel like, for the sake of my kids and because I so love this country, I’ve got to start giving back.” Tafoya's conservative politics isn't something new. She used to host a Twin Cities radio talk show in 2010 where she'd bash Hillary Clinton. She also would send out anti-Obama tweets when he was president. ALSO: Tucker Carlson, a clever demagogue, sees great potential in the idea that Michele Tafoya is being persecuted for saying “skin color” shouldn’t “matter.”

