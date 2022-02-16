ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Pleads Guilty to Inciting Riots That Led to Looting, Property Damage

By Katie Wermus
 2 days ago
James Massey, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of inciting and participating in a riot and faces a maximum prison sentence of five...

ElevCraft5
1d ago

I initially thought this article was about Trump, and he was finally charged, and he finally took responsibility for his actions on Jan 6. Maybe this guy can be Trump's role model, and Trump will follow his lead.

Felix Galvez
1d ago

they brag about what they're doing on social media then wonder how they were caught

