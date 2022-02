An inmate in Georgia has confessed to his role in a brutal triple slaying in North Carolina, according to authorities. Billy Wayne Davis, 81, is the only surviving perpetrator in a family’s brutal murder, according to a statement emailed to Oxygen.com from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Davis’s interviews helped authorities identify him as one of four people who allegedly carried out a “hired hit” against the Durham family in the Blue Ridge Mountains 50 years ago.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO