CHICAGO (CBS) — A ruling on the order that is blocking the mask mandate in certain schools across the state could come as early as Thursday. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports on a push in Elementary District 62 in Des Plaines to go maskless and soon. There’s an online fundraiser backed by over two dozen parents raising money so the district can be added to the lawsuit so they, too, can be mask optional. But as seen in districts across the state — not all parents like Attiq Rai agree. Atiq: It should be mandatory masks, especially for elementary schools. Marissa: So, you’re not signing...

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO