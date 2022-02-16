ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

National Archives Will Release Donald Trump's Visitor Logs From Jan. 6

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The archives will turnover the documents to the January 6 House committee by March...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 51

runamuck
1d ago

It would be more interesting to find out who he talked to months prior. But we will never know because he used other people's phone or and burner phones.Go figure.

Reply
24
stop the lies.
1d ago

People have the right to transparency by our presidents. This president actually has hidden his actions of corruption long enough.

Reply(6)
37
Only@me
1d ago

His luck and manipulation is over. needs to pay fir his bad actions and been playing with USA laws .

Reply
11
Related
Washington Post

How the new focus on Ivanka Trump and Jan. 6 will expose dark MAGA truths

To an unsettling degree, a large swath of 2022 GOP candidates are deriving energy for their campaigns from the myth that the underlying “cause” of the Jan. 6 rioters was in some sense just. But this mythmaking is on a collision course with another powerful force: the House...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Chairman of Jan. 6 committee reveals Bill Barr has spoken to investigators and says there's 'credible evidence' that Trump administration planned to use military to seize voting machines in 2020

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has met with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed on Sunday. The Mississippi Democrat appeared on CBS News' Face The Nation where he confirmed a report that Donald Trump was presented with an executive order during the last full month of his presidency which would have had the military seize voting machines in battleground states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#National Security#National Archives Will#The National Archives#Select Committee#The Supreme Court#White House
MSNBC

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
850wftl.com

Ex-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany turned over text messages to Jan. 6 committee

Jonathan Karl, Benjamin Siegel and Will Steakin, ABC News. (WASHINGTON) — Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany turned over text messages to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a source familiar with the investigation — the latest indication of the extensive level of cooperation the committee has received from many witnesses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Why would Trump want to be president when being a former president is so lucrative?

Will former president Donald Trump run again in 2024? Most observers expect he will, but they should consider an old political maxim: Follow the money. Trump is known for his pursuit of lucre. Many pundits thought his foray into politics in 2015 was primarily a brand awareness exercise to increase demand for the multitude of products that bore his name. Trump even mixed business and politics when he was in office, going so far as to say the United States would host the annual Group of Seveneconomic summit at his Doral golf resort in Florida, before public outcry forced him to reverse course.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Giuliani’s unhinged Jan. 6 rant shows how Trump’s media scam really works

The Jan. 6 select committee issued new subpoenas Tuesday suggesting its investigation is focused on Rudolph W. Giuliani’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump thwart a duly elected government from taking power, to seize a second presidential term for Trump illegitimately. Opinions to start the day, in...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
796K+
Followers
83K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy