According to LawnStarter.com, some American cities are a bit 'dirtier' than others. A recent data analysis conducted by the company looked at factors such as pollution, living conditions, and 'resident satisfaction with cleanliness' in order to compare the country's 200 largest cities. No Colorado city broke the top 25, but one was quite close. In total, six Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the national list of 200, with those ranked closer to 200 being the cleanest. ...

AURORA, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO