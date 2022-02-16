ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related to Bob Saget’s Death

By Winston Cho
 2 days ago
A Florida judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the release of certain medical records regarding Bob Saget ’s death.

Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu found that Saget’s wife and daughters will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted” and that they “have a clear legal right or interest in the Protected Records as the surviving spouse and children of Mr. Saget.”

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. The family said the medical examiner found that he died of head trauma and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

On Tuesday, Saget’s family sued to keep private certain medical documents related to the comedian’s death . Media outlets have already filed or plan to file public records requests to obtain documents from the autopsy, according to the lawsuit. Saget’s wife and daughter argue that “no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the Records to the public.”

“The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family,” the family’s attorney, Brian Bieber, tells The Hollywood Reporter . “It’s very simple — from a human and legal standpoint — the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information.”

The lawsuit, which names the Orange County sheriff and medical examiner’s office, seeks to exempt from disclosure photos, videos, audio recordings and information relating to Saget’s cause of death. The family says releasing certain records violates their constitutional right to privacy and will cause them pain, anguish and emotional distress.

“Some of these records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigation,” states the complaint filed in Orange County, Florida.

Photos, videos and audio recordings of an autopsy held by a medical examiner are already confidential and exempt from disclosure, according to Florida statutes relating to death investigation records. Only surviving spouses may view the documents.

Orange County medical examiner Joshua Stephany has ruled Saget’s death an accident. He said in a statement that Saget most likely suffered an “unwitnessed fall.”

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma,” Stephany wrote.

The night before he died, Saget performed stand-up comedy at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. In his final tweet, the Full House alum said he was “happily addicted again to this shit.”

