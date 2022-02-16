ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Anfernee Simons win Most Improved Player? | Locked on Blazers podcast

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — It's the latest Special Delivery Mailbag from Locked On Blazers! It's time to answer your questions about Anfernee Simons taking home some hardware at the end of the season. The show starts with a discussion of Simons' Most Improved Player award candidacy, current front runners for the award...

Portland Tribune

Trail Blazers beat another standout team, Memphis, 123-119

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 Trail Blazers 123, Grizzlies 119 — The Trail Blazers (25-34) enter the NBA All-Star Game break after a couple really good road wins, making it four consecutive wins since the NBA trade deadline (after six consecutive losses). Portland beat defending NBA champ Milwaukee on Monday, and then the Grizzlies (41-19). The Trail Blazers led most of the way. Memphis forged a late fourth-quarter tie, but Jusuf Nurkic really stepped up by scoring nine consecutive points, including two free throws that made it...
abc17news.com

Blazers overcome Morant’s 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant’s 44-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight game. Desmond Bane scored 30 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 12 for Memphis, which had its six-game win streak halted.
Blazer's Edge

To Tank Or Not To Tank? Blazers Need To Answer The Question

The Portland Trail Blazers’ marvelous 123-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night added more drama to what has become the debate of the 2021-2022 season: To tank or not to tank?. Every time it appears the Blazers land on an answer, they toy with our hearts and minds...
Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (41-18)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (24-34) AT MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (41-18) Wednesday, February 16 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • FedExForum. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 105-100, 12/19/21 (Mem.) LAST MEMPHIS WIN: 113-103, 12/15/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.) SERIES NOTES. • Wednesday's game is the fourth and final matchup between Memphis and...
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers shut out of NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend is approaching, but there won’t be any Portland Trail Blazers there in uniform. The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here. Unfortunately, with Damian Lillard recovering from abdominal surgery, the Portland Trail Blazers will not be represented on the court during the NBA All-Star Game itself in Cleveland Sunday, nor any of the surrounding events.
Blazers Win Again In Memphis To Extend Post-Deadline Streak To Four Games

“I’m just happy for our dudes,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “You know, things that we’ve been preaching all year about how we want to play and as a staff, we’re just doing it and we’re doing it together. It’s incredible what you can do together. We’ve got everybody on one accord.”
Yardbarker

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-18) are favored by 11.5 points as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) on February 16, 2022. The Grizzlies took down the Pelicans 121-109 and covered the spread as 3.5-point favorites, while going over the 226.5 point total in their last outing on Tuesday. Tyus Jones racked up a team-high 27 points in the victory. The Trail Blazers beat the Bucks 122-107 and covered the spread as 11-point underdogs, while going over the 225.5 point total on Monday in their most recent game. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 31 points to propel them to the victory.
The Ringer

Two Sides of New York Basketball, and Whether Simons Gives the Blazers a Chance

Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Today, KOC is joined by The Ringer’s own Rob Mahoney. They begin by discussing the Knicks blowing a 28-point lead to the Nets (01:07). Both agree that the Nets are a more complete team after trading away James Harden (06:59). Anfernee Simons has the Blazers rolling, but just how valuable are these wins for a franchise that was looking to tank (12:37)? Next, they discuss how the Clippers have been able to remain competitive without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (23:11). Rob expands on his latest article, in which he detailed the direction the Mavs are moving toward without Kristaps Porzingis (26:48). Also, Nikola Jokic’s quiet leadership with the Nuggets (32:25) and DeMar DeRozan’s stellar season with the Bulls (39:35). Lastly, they talk about Anthony Davis’s latest injury and whether Russell Westbrook is finally starting to understand his role with the Lakers (47:16).
hoopsrumors.com

Trail Blazers Notes: Hart, Simons, Watford, Winslow

The Trail Blazers acquired Josh Hart last week in the trade that sent CJ McCollum to New Orleans, and Hart is the exact type of player coach Chauncey Billups wants, writes Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian. “He’s my type of player from the standpoint of just being able to go...
FanSided

Special Offer for Grizzlies Fans: Bet $10, Win $200 Guaranteed on Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers

After a 121-109 win over the Pelicans last night, the 41-18 Memphis Grizzlies hope to extend their winning streak to seven when they host the 24-34 Portland Trail Blazers tonight at 8:00 PM EST. WynnBET has Memphis as 11.5-point favorites and -750 on the moneyline (bet $75 to profit $10) while the over/under is set at 228.5 for this Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers matchup.
Blazer's Edge

Winslow: Blazers Are Trying To Make The Playoffs

The Portland Trail Blazers rattled off their fourth straight win against the Memphis Grizzlies last night, bucking the assumption that the team was looking towards the draft lottery. Justise Winslow, who was dealt to the Blazers in the deal that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles...
Reuters

Jusuf Nurkic's fourth-quarter effort lifts Blazers over Grizzlies

Jusuf Nurkic scored 14 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, Anfernee Simons hit 5-of-10 3-point attempts en route to 31 points, and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ six-game winning streak in a 123-119 decision on Wednesday. After trailing 2-0 49 seconds into...
