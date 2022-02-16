Highlights: Hall stunts wild pull-back air 'pretzel,' Hentges scores go-ahead goal for U.S. against Slovakia

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

USADA CEO: Valieva had three different heart drugs in system

Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva's doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater's positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.

Alex Hall stunts wild pull-back air 'pretzel' in slopestyle

Alex Hall capped off his first run of the men's slopestyle final with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

Sam Hentges scores go-ahead goal for U.S. against Slovakia

United States 22-year-old forward Sam Hentges scored the go-ahead goal against Slovakia in the second period of the quarterfinals. Slovakia later tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won in a shootout.

Hall receives first Olympic medal after ski slopestyle win

American Alex Hall was awarded gold in men's skiing slopestyle for his first Olympic medal as his countryman and second-place finisher Nick Goepper was given his third career medal. Jesper Tjader (SWE) received bronze.

U.S. women's hockey team preparing to get chippy vs Canada

The U.S. women's hockey team is preparing to face Canada with the gold medal on the line ... again. In one of sports greatest rivalries, they're ready to do battle.

