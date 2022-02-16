ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Teller County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman missing since March 2021

By Paige Weeks
 2 days ago

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating a missing woman.

Dava Charlene Leonard, 40, is 5’4”, weighs between 120 and 130 lbs, and has green eyes, and brown/auburn long hair.

She was last seen on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the Rainbow Valley Subdivision, S. Highway 67, Divide, Teller County.

Dava was wearing a gray Columbia jacket and jeans. Dava has a piercing below her left eye. She wears black cat-eyed glasses. Dava has a dragon tattoo on her back, a tattoo and a scar on her left arm. Dava also wears dentures.

If you have seen Dava or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Detective Karr, Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 687-9652

