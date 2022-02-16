What's for Breakfast: No coffee with her yogurt

Auntie Ray’s Coffee House, 812 E. First St., opened on Dec. 1, 2021, with a Grand Opening celebration to become Merrill’s newest coffee shop. Offering all of the specialty and traditional coffee drinks small independent coffee shops have become known for, Auntie Ray’s also offers delicious fresh bakery (from bars and cupcakes to cookies, muffins, and more) along with soups and sandwich options perfect for lunchtime. As the business grows, the owner is continually changing things up and adding appealing new options to the menu.
Comments / 0