ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man stabbed several times in east Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whnjU_0eGIxQei00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man was stabbed several times in east Tulsa.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of 115th East Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Police said they found a man who had three stab wounds to his upper torso.

Police say while the man was being treated in scene, 38-year-old Misty Sparkman walked up to officers and was put in handcuffs without resisting.

The man was taken by EMSA to a local hospital. At the time, he was conscious and speaking, and his injuries are nit considered life threatening.

Police had been to the same house the night before for a disturbance, and the man decided to stay the night elsewhere.

When he returned to the house today Sparkman stabbed him.

Sparkman was arrested and booked for domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two men accused of holding Philadelphia family, including infant, hostage for days

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia have charged two people who they said robbed a family and held them captive in their home for a weekend earlier this month. Police identified George Pollydore, 30, and Anthony Clark, 52, as two men who abducted a victim on his way to work Feb. 4, WPVI reported. The two are accused of assaulting and robbing the victim before taking him back to the victim’s home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida doctor accused of battering patient he believed was faking condition

LEESBURG, Fla. — A central Florida doctor is accused of using the patient’s own hand to hit her multiple times because he believed she was faking her condition. Dr. Onyekachi Nwabuko is accused of battering the patient on three separate occasions at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, WFTV reported. Police told the station Nwabuko believed the woman, who was semi-conscious, was faking her condition.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright's family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of being taken in by a "white woman's tears."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
55K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy