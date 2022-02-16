Mixed Moves From Airbnb, Trade Desk Highlight Nasdaq Uncertainty

The Trade Desk delivered strong 4Q21 results with revenue and EPS both above Street estimates, while 1Q22 revenue guide also came in above expectations. The Trade Desk (TTD) delivered a solid 4Q21 with revenue of $395.6 million (+24% YoY / +36% YoY excl. political ad spend) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.42, while 1Q22 revenue guide of $303 million (+37% YoY) is also above Street estimate of $287 million. For full year 2021, revenue of ~$1.2 billion saw 43% YoY growth from $836 million in 2020, and adjusted EBITDA of $503 million (42% adj. EBITDA margin) grew 78% from $284 million (34% adj. EBITDA margin) in 2020. Gross spend was roughly $6.2 billion (+48% YoY) while revenue take rate came in at 19.3% vs. 19.9% in 2020. Overall, a strong 2021 fueled by continued business momentum going into 2022.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO