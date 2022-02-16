ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi

Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest on Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion:...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

gamepur.com

What is the release date for Live A Live for Nintendo Switch?

Following in the footsteps of the Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake, cult classic Live A Live is getting the same treatment. Using a mixture of traditional sprite work and modern rendering techniques, it is able to remain visually compelling without drastically altering the original art direction. Live A Live launches...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Live A Live Remake Announced for Nintendo Switch

As announced during the recent Nintendo Direct, the somewhat obscure Square role-playing video game Live a Live is officially getting a remake of sorts, and it's coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 22nd. Live a Live was originally released for the Super Famicom back in 1994, but it was never released outside of Japan. The new remake for the Nintendo Switch is the first time that it will be available outside of that country.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Crunchyroll now has something Netflix doesn’t: a Nintendo Switch app

Crunchyroll has come to the Nintendo Switch just in time for those of you waiting to binge all of Demon Slayer season 2 on the go. Starting today, Crunchyroll will be available for download from the Switch eShop for free. You can watch anime on your Switch in docked, tabletop, or handheld mode while premium subscribers can watch shows offline, making it perfect for long trips. Hopefully, it will be a much improved experience versus the Crunchyroll app on other platforms. The Apple TV version is particularly excruciating to use.
VIDEO GAMES
#Magi
dbltap.com

Portal: Companion Collection Release Date Information

The new Portal: Companion Collection was officially announced to be coming to Nintendo Switch this year. In the Nintendo Direct Livestream on Feb. 9, Nintendo revealed the new collection coming in 2022. Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Gaming Console Coffee Makers

The conceptual Nintendo FP Coffee Machine has been designed by Sergen Çağlayan as a kitchen appliance with a video game console-inspired aesthetic to provide users with a playful experience in the morning. The appliance is designed to use coffee capsules or pods and features an integrated display that draws design inspiration from the Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP along with buttons that also mimic the gaming device. The FP in the name stands for Froth & Play to provide users with the ability to draw on their coffee with milk foam and/or coffee drops.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mr Maker 3D Level Editor

Mr Maker 3D Level Editor
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

15 Best Metroidvania Games To Play In 2022

The best metroidvanias are games that provide massive maps to explore, obstacles to conquer, and progression systems that provide constant "eureka" moments during your journey. Metroidvanias are one of the more popular genres out there, and with the gap between new Castlevania or Metroid games usually being lengthy, seeing the best elements of those franchises combined into games that find fascinating new ways to put a unique spin on the formula makes for some great entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Tales of Series Characters Will Appear in Chain Chronicle

Sega’s ongoing Japanese mobile game Chain Chronicle will receive guest characters from Bandai Namco’s Tales of series. The company has set up a new webpage dedicated to the crossover event. The Chain Chronicle collaboration event will add multiple characters from the Tales of series. Reid Herschel, the protagonist...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Table Game

The Table Game
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

US game reseller discovers hundreds of rare, sealed games in old storage facility

Hundreds of factory-sealed old Nintendo and SEGA games have been discovered inside a storage facility in Nebraska, America. Covering ‘80s and ‘90s console releases on Nintendo’s SNES, and Sega’s Sega CD, Genesis, Saturn and the 3D0, the vast collection was put in storage following the closure of a local games store in 1994. In something of a games reseller’s dream, Nebraska-based Gameroom discovered the collection, documenting the impressive haul in this video. As you can see, the duo’s newly acquired library comprises of everything from pristine copies of extremely rare games like Final Fantasy III and Chrono Trigger to the somewhat less desirable deluge of annual sport games.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Launch Trailer - All The Hints, Tidbits, And Secrets We Spotted

We're officially one week away from Destiny 2's next expansion, The Witch Queen. Bungie has dropped one final look at what's to come with a Witch Queen launch trailer, which provides just a few more details about the expansion's story and gameplay. There's more of the big cinematics of the expansion than we've yet seen, some more potential clues about where the story is going, and maybe a new weapon or two.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The King Of Fighters XV Review - Wanna Play Some KoF?

Few fighting game series can claim to have the sort of cross-generational impact and enduring history that King of Fighters does, but in recent years, developer SNK has struggled to stay on equal footing with its competitors. With 2016's The King of Fighters XIV suffering from dated-looking visuals and wonky online matchmaking that even the most polished gameplay would struggle to overcome, the new generation of KoF stumbled out of the gate, turning off the new blood it wanted to bring in and leaving many series stalwarts somewhat dissatisfied. Sometimes you learn by taking hard knocks, though, and SNK has clearly taken KoF XIV's reception to heart, giving its newest title a pleasing visual revamp, tidying up the gameplay, tossing in some extras, and making the online combat better than it's ever been before. Though it won't mop the floor with its opponents, it's enough to make KoF XV a serious contender again.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Forge Leaks Reportedly Reveal Ability To Change Weather And More

Halo Infinite's Forge mode isn't officially coming until the game's second multiplayer season in May, but new details about the custom map editor--including the ability to change the weather of maps--have seemingly leaked. The Forge mode leaks come from the InfiniteLeaks Twitter account, which has a long track record of...
VIDEO GAMES

